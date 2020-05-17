Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE SUZ opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.41. Suzano has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 367,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,533 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 350,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 177,103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 47,315.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 170,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.