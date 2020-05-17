International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded International Precious Minerals Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

International Precious Minerals Group stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. International Precious Minerals Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

International Precious Minerals Group Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, New Balance, Puma, Under Amour, Converse, Merrell, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

