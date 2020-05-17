Brokers Offer Predictions for Shockwave Medical Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 276,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,220 in the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

