Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sientra Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

SIEN stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 87.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

