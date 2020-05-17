Oppenheimer Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.86 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,016 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 286.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

