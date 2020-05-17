Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

RY stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,378.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 534,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,179,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,701,000 after acquiring an additional 964,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,382,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,494 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

