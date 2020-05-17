SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

