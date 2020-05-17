Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.89.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock worth $154,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

