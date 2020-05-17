Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($10.26) EPS.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

RETA stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.