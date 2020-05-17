IntriCon (IIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

May 17th, 2020

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect IntriCon to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIN. ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

