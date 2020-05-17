Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RRR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

