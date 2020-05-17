BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $6.03 on Friday. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFRA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

