Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.20-4.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.20-4.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KSS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

