Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 4.20-4.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.20-4.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KSS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Earnings History for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IntriCon to Release Earnings on Tuesday
IntriCon to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Red Rock Resorts Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Red Rock Resorts Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Kohl’s Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Kohl’s Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
NTN Buzztime to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
NTN Buzztime to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report