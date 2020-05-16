Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

