American International Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.