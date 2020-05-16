Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

