Fifth Third Bancorp Has $924,000 Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $176.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

