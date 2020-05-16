Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

