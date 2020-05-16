Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $71.13 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.