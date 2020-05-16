Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 507 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

