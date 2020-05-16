Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $226.55 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.