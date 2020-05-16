Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MGIC Investment by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 1,912,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,631,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

