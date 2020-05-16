KBC Group NV Sells 32,617 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 221,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.