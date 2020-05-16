Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 980 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.