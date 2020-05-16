CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,070.4% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 403,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

