Arizona State Retirement System Sells 36,055 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Mylan stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

