Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $245,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

