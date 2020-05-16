Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,463.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

