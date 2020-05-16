PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.