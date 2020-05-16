American International Group Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 971,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $16.80 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.