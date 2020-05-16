KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3,603.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Simmons First National by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Simmons First National stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

