BlackRock Inc. Sells 20,491 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Diamondback Energy worth $283,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

