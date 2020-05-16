SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in II-VI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 797,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,382,000 after buying an additional 674,256 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 2,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIVI opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.