Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 544 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,283,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Cfra dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

