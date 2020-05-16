Arizona State Retirement System Buys 12,162 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

