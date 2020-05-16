Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,054 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Davita by 244.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 92,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,905 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.