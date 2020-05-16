Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,111,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,343,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

