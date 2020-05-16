Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,973,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,100,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,637.14.

Cable One stock opened at $1,835.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,731.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,592.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.