Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

