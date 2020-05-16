Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

