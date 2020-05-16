State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,745 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

