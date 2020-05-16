Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stake Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.29% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

