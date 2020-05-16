Aperio Group LLC Purchases 55,743 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in AES in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

