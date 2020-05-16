58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of 58.com worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WUBA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after buying an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

WUBA opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

