Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,834 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $102.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

