Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mylan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

