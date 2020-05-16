Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 930 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

