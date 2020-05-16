American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $20,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

