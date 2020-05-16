Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 455.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $6,734,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $71.42 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

