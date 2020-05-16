Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 119,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

